Dan Bongino vs Pam Bondi escalates; FBI official misses work amid Epstein files row and ‘resignation’ rumors

FBI deputy director Dan Bongino missed work on Friday amid his reported clash with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the row over the department's handling of the infamous Jeffrey Epstein files, Axios reported, citing sources. This comes after an alleged dispute erupted Wednesday after the Trump administration walked back its claims about Epstein, saying they did not have a ‘client list’. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Deputy Director Dan Bongino leaves after meeting with Republican lawmakers(Getty Images via AFP)

Several of Bongino's colleagues wondered if he had quit after his unplanned leave, the report added. Axios noted that administration officials say that he is still on the job.

Meanwhile, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche clarified that there was no ‘daylight’ between the FBI and Department of Justice.

“I worked closely with @FBIDirectorKash and @FBIDDBonginoon the joint FBI and DOJ memo regarding the Epstein Files. All of us signed off on the contents of the memo and the conclusions stated in the memo. The suggestion by anyone that there was any daylight between the FBI and DOJ leadership on this memo's composition and release is patently false,” Blanche said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Blanche's tweet was in response to far-right media personality, Laura Loomer, who posted on X on Friday, "@FBIDirectorKash and @dbongino are LIVID with @AGPamBondi over her DOJ Memo and the lack of transparency from her office regarding the Jeffery Epstein files. Source tells me Dan Bongino is taking the day off today from his job as Deputy Director of the FBI, and there's now speculation on whether or not he will return to his job at the @FBI over his disgust with Blondi's lack of transparency and handling of the Epstein files. Pam Blondi has brought total embarrassment to President Trump, @JDVance ,@dbongin and@Kash_Patel."