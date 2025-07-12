Donald Trump calls reporter ‘evil’ when asked about lack of warnings before Texas floods

US President Donald Trump, in a recent roundtable event with Texas officials, turned down questions on the lack of warnings prior to the deadly floods that hit Texas last week. “Only a very evil person would ask a question like that,” Trump said.(AP)

Donald Trump, along with his wife Melania, visited Central Texas on Friday, a week after deadly flash floods battered the region, killing over 100 people and leaving thousands of others scrambling for safety.

"The first lady and I are here in Texas to express the love and support and the anguish of our entire nation in the aftermath of this really horrific and deadly flood," Trump said as he spoke at the roundtable event.

'A very evil person would ask that'

Trump was asked for his response to the concerns flagged by the citizens of the hill country about the lack of alert prior to the alarming rise in water levels in the Guadalupe river, that might have led to lesser fatalities in the region.

The President called the reporter ‘evil’. “Only a very evil person would ask a question like that,” he said.

Republican Representative Chip Roy took to a prompt defence for the President, calling the question ‘ridiculous’. "Don't go around pointing fingers," Roy said.

Amid growing questions about how local officials responded to the crisis as well as about the federal response, including the fate of the Federal Emergency Management Agency(FEMA), Trump said, “Everyone did a great job.”

"We mourn for every single life that was swept away in the flood, and we pray for the families that are left behind," Trump added. "It's amazing, the incredible spirit from those families."

'Nobody has any idea'

"Nobody has any idea how and why a thing like this could happen," he told reporters.

The President praised everyone for doing an incredible job under the devastating circumstances. “I just have admiration for the job that everybody did. There's just admiration.”

Never happened before?

“It's easy to sit back and say, 'Oh, what could have happened here or there, maybe we could have done something differently.' This was a thing ... that's never happened before,” the President affirmed.

The 2025 Texas floods were at least the fifth time in the last century that the region saw horrifying floods, that quickly turned deadly.

Flash floods have swept Texas earlier in 1978, 1987, and 1990. Marked with abnormally rising water levels in the Guadalupe river, the floods had seen several fatalities and multiple missing cases.

The area, which is known locally as “Flash Flood Alley,” has hills that quickly gather water and funnel it into narrow river banks. Water rises fast, catching people by surprise.

California fires win over Texas floods

Donald Trump had a delayed reaction to the California wildfires, that hit the state earlier this year. He had thrown brickbats at California's Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and other local Democratic officials.

This time, he flaunted his alliance with Republican Gregg Abbott, governor of Texas. “He's an amazing guy. We've become very, very close politically and personally,” the President said.

The areas that suffered the most during the flash floods included Kerr County, where at least 27 campers and counselors died. Kerr County remains a significant flood hit area among others which were strong vote banks for the President in the last election.

“I will tell you that politically, I don't want to say politics, but politically, it's been a very special place to me,” the President added.

'Fully funded within minutes'

Talking more about the deadly calamity, Trump flaunted the undeniable damage control his administration pushed out to the ones affected.

"I would say they were fully funded within minutes of hearing about this," Trump said at the roundtable. “And you know, the state of Texas, No. 1, they do it right, and they've done it right for a long time.”

In the same event, Trump also avoided answering questions on whether he is still aiming to phase out FEMA.