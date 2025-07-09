Search
Did Trump blame Biden for Texas floods? Here's what we know so far

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 05:01 PM IST

Devastating floods in Central Texas have led to political finger-pointing, with Donald Trump suggesting Joe Biden is responsible.

During a public appearance on 6 July, Donald Trump appeared to suggest that former President Joe Biden was somehow responsible for the devastating flooding in Texas. “If you look at that water situation, that was really the Biden setup,” Trump said, later adding that he wasn't trying to place blame, “even if it appeared that way.”

Central Texas faces devastating floods, prompting political blame. Trump hints at Biden's responsibility.(REUTERS)
The comment has sparked backlash from Democratic leaders, however, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday called it a “depraved lie” to blame Trump

“Many Democrat elected officials are trying to turn this into a political game; it is not. I just do think those comments are depraved and despicable, especially when so many Americans are mourning the loss of their children,” she said.

ALSO READ| Donald Trump pushes for a federal takeover of these two cities. Here's what he said

Texas Rep. Julian Castro argued that “Trump’s cuts to the National Weather Service should be investigated.”

White House lamblasts Schumer

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer echoed those sentiments, calling for an investigation into staffing shortages that, he believes, may have worsened the disaster's toll.

“We have seen many falsehoods pushed by Democrats such as Senator Chuck Schumer and some members of the media. Blaming President Trump for these floods is a depraved lie, and it serves no purpose during this time of national mourning,” Leavitt fired back.

“Blaming President Trump for these floods is a depraved lie, and it serves no purpose during this time of national mourning.”

Trump may visit Texas after deadly floods

The Weather Channel broke down due to an “upper-level disturbance” that created a highly saturated environment, leading to relentless downpours. Second, lingering moisture from Tropical Storm Barry added instability to the atmosphere. Finally, a jet stream hovering “a few thousand feet above the ground” funneled even more rainfall into the region.

ALSO READ| Texas Hill Country disaster unfolds in the shadow of 1987’s deadly flood

FEMA and other emergency response agencies' performance is under review. Where other communities have claimed evacuations and assistance in a timely manner, there were complaints in other communities about delays and poor communications. Trump, who has a rather rocky relationship with FEMA in the past, is scheduled to visit the state of Texas shortly.

