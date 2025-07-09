Donald Trump pushes for a federal takeover of these two cities. Here's what he said

Donald Trump floated the idea of the federal takeover of Washington, DC, to tackle the city's rapidly growing crime, can also do the same with New York City. “We have tremendous power at the White House to run places when we have to,” he said during a cabinet meeting. Donald Trump suggested federal control over Washington, DC, and potentially New York City to address rising crime. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/File Photo(REUTERS)

“We could run DC. I mean, we’re looking at DC. We don’t want crime in D.C. We want the city to run well,” Trump added. “We’re thinking about doing it, to be honest with you. We want a capital that’s run flawlessly.”

However, the POTUS didn’t provide much details about the move but noted that his current chief of staff, Susie Wiles, is “working very closely” with DC Mayor Muriel Bowser.

ASLO READ| Exposing Jeffrey Epstein's list will be top priority for America Party: Elon Musk

“We’ve had a good relationship with the mayor, and we’re testing it to see if it works,” he added.

Bowser courts Trump as Washington crime hits 30-year low

Bowser, a Democrat, has recently worked to build bridges with Trump during his second term. She’s visited the White House to discuss development plans, including efforts to secure a new stadium for the city’s NFL team at the site of its old home near the Anacostia River. She is also the one who removed the Black Lives Matter mural near the White House.

“We would run it so good. It would be run so properly. We’d get the best person to run it. The crime would be down to a minimal, would be much less,” the Prez expressed.

During the same cabinet meeting, Trump took a swipe at Zohran Mamdani, who recently won the Democratic primary in the mayoral race. “If a communist gets elected to run New York, it can never be the same, but we have tremendous power at the White House to run places when we have to,” he said.

“New York City will run properly. We’re going to bring New York back,” he touted.

ALSO READ| Donald Trump ‘prevented and ended’ war between India and Pakistan, says US secretary of state Marco Rubio

Washington saw its lowest violent crime in 30 years in 2024 and has been reduced by 35 per cent compared to 2023, according to the Metropolitan Police Department of the city. This includes a 32 per cent decrease in homicides and a 39 per cent decrease in robberies.