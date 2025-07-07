'27 feet above ground’: How 2 girls survived the deadly Texas floods

Two young girls were found alive during flood-related search operations near Comfort, Texas, on Sunday. They were found clinging to the branches of a tree 27 feet above the ground. According to Cord Shiflet, a member of the search and rescue team, the girls had been holding on for over 24 hours before being discovered six miles downstream from where they were last seen. A drone view shows fallen trees, as a result of flash flooding, in Comfort, Texas, U.S., July 5, 2025.(REUTERS)

In a Facebook Live video, Shiflet shared the emotional moment, saying, "They had been holding on for over a day, and they found them six miles down river." The identities of the girls have not been released.

Later, in a separate Facebook post, Shiflet added, “In case you missed my Facebook live overwhelmingly thrilled to report two young girls were just found alive 27 feet off the ground in trees near comfort Texas. It gives all of us hope to keep working harder and faster. Keep your thoughts and prayers with everybody down here. It’s a very tough day, but good things are also happening.”

Comfort is located in Kendall County, one of several regions hit hard by devastating floods that have now claimed at least 70 lives. Shiflet also reported that four bodies had been recovered: a man found in debris, two women discovered in a vehicle, and one unidentified person at the site.

Flood Devastation Across Central Texas

The confirmed death toll from the Central Texas floods reached at least 70 as of Sunday. At least 30 people are still officially listed as missing across multiple counties. Among the missing are 11 campers and one counselor from Camp Mystic, a girls' summer camp in Kerr County.

The geographic breakdown of confirmed fatalities is as follows:

Kerr County: 59 deaths

Travis County: 4

Burnet County: 3

Kendall County: 2

Williamson County: 1

Tom Green County: 1

Federal Response

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he had signed a "Major Disaster Declaration" for Kerr County, Texas.

The declaration is "to ensure that our Brave First Responders immediately have the resources they need," he wrote in a Truth Social post on Sunday.

"These families are enduring an unimaginable tragedy, with many lives lost, and many still missing. The Trump Administration continues to work closely with State and Local Leaders. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was on the ground yesterday with Governor Greg Abbott, who is working hard to help the people of his Great State," Trump added.