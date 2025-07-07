Hero father's final words before Texas flood took his life: 'I’m sorry, I’m not…'

The family of the man who was killed in the devastating Texas flood last week has revealed the heartbreaking final words he shared with his children before his death, PEOPLE said in a report. Julian Ryan and his wife, Christina Wilson, along with their children, were at home in Ingram when water flooded their house on July 4. After calling 911, the family scrambled to find a way to escape. Ryan even punched a window in an attempt to help his family flee, severely injuring his arm in the process. Julian Ryan died while trying to save family from rising floodwaters (GoFundMe)

Despite repeatedly calling 911, police were unable to assist. Realizing the danger, Ryan shared one last goodbye with his wife and children. “I’m sorry, I’m not going to make it. I love y’all,” he told Wilson, who added that his body was recovered several hours later.

“He was a good man. He was strong and loving and always happy. He tried to save us, and we will forever be grateful and miss him. He’s still with us, and I see him every day in our son,” Wilson told PEOPLE.

In a GoFundMe set up to help the family, Ryan was described as "a cherished son and devoted parent and husband who was dedicated to his family. He was known to have an infectious laugh and unwavering kindness."

His family also criticised the lack of emergency preparation and response, suggesting that flood sirens could have saved lives.

“Everybody would've been worried 'What's that noise?' We would have left. We would have gone anywhere else. We had so many places that were safe,” Wilson said.

The flood has claimed at least 82 lives, with many others still missing, as rescue operations continue across Texas.