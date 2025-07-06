Who was Reece Zunker? Kerrville Tivy boys soccer coach, wife Paula found dead in Kerr County floods, kids still missing

In a sad turn of events, Kerrville Tivy soccer coach Reece Zunker and his wife Paula were found dead on Saturday following Kerr County floods in Texas. According to local officials, 51 people, including 15 children, have died in Texas floods, reported CNN. Late Reece Zunker with wife Paula and their two young kids. While the couple's bodies were discovered following Kerr County floods, there two kids are still missing.(X@LoneStarChica)

Earlier, Joe Herring Jr., the mayor of Kerrville, Texas, warned that “(Saturday) would be a hard day” as search and rescue operations for those washed away by the flooding continued.

Two young kids of Zunkers and at least 27 others from one summer camp that was allegedly swept away have been reported missing.

The Zunkers' deaths were announced at Kerrville's congregation of Christ. According to Youth and Family Minister Ricky Pruitt, whose son Cooper played for Zunker at Tivy, Reece Zunker's parents reached the church with unfortunate news just before the prayer vigil, as per High School Texas News.

“What started out as a prayer vigil turned into a time of comforting one another and giving witness to two lives of wonderful people whose lives were taken for this tragedy,” Ricky Pruitt wrote on Facebook. “Coach Zunker and his wife Paula’s (lives) ended tragically in the flood over the past two days and were discovered today.”

Tivy Boys Soccer pays tribute to Reece Zunker

In a tribute on Facebook, Tivy Boys Soccer stated that they were “heartbroken over the loss of Coach Reece Zunker and his wife Paula.” Zunker has been with Kerrville ISD since 2012, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“Our Tivy Soccer & KISD community is heartbroken with the loss of our leader and inspiration,” the post continued. “Coach Reece Zunker was not just a soccer coach he was a mentor, teacher and a role model for our Kerrville kids. He rebuilt the soccer program and left a legacy. His passion for his players, students, co-workers, community and his family will never be forgotten.

“You’ll Never Walk Alone (Moto from his favorite soccer team Liverpool). We pray for all that knew him. We pray for the Zunker family.”

During his tenure at Tivy, Zunker led the Antlers to 23 victories, including a 10-9-1 record this past winter. His influence on his students and colleagues in the classroom was very strong.

“My son Cooper played for Coach Z, enjoyed time in the Zunker Bunker (his classroom), and was challenged to work hard… and harder,” Pruitt stated. “We are grateful for the life he lived and his influence on our so.”