AOC calls Trump a ‘rapist’; MAGA erupts, demands defamation lawsuit

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ignited a storm of controversy on Friday after directly referring to President Donald Trump as a “rapist” in a social media post. The New York congresswoman suggested that Trump’s presence in the White House had interfered with the Justice Department’s handling of matters related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. MAGA is demanding a lawsuit after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Trump a ‘rapist.'(Getty Images via AFP)

“Wow who would have thought that electing a rapist would have complicated the release of the Epstein Files?" she wrote on X.

The post quickly went viral, garnering over 10 million views and sparking backlash from Trump supporters and conservative commentators. Many accused AOC of defamation, pointing out that Trump has not been criminally convicted of rape.

Right-wing activist Laura Loomer responded, “Donald Trump has not been criminally convicted of being a rapist. This is defamatory. And I hope you are sued by Trump for this the same way George Stephanopoulos was sued and forced to pay Trump $15 million dollars. I hope you have millions ready for Trump.”

Another person wrote, “If Trump is a rapist, then surely he was convicted of rape in a criminal court and you have evidence of that conviction right? If not, then this is defamation, and the ABC case that resulted in a $15M payment to Trump is precedent that puts you in legal jeopardy.”

A third person commented, “Donald Trump has not been criminally convicted of rape. As a congress woman, with such broad reach, you should be aware of this and act and speak appropriately. This is defamation.”

Another person wrote, “Do you think you are above the law? I hope you get sued for defamation.”

In 2023, Trump was found civilly liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll, but he was not found liable for rape and was never criminally charged in the case.

AOC's post has drawn comparisons to ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, who faced a defamation lawsuit last year for referring to Trump using similar language. That case ended in a $15 million settlement.

Epstein files update

Earlier this week, the US Department of Justice and the FBI concluded that Jeffrey Epstein did not possess a so-called “client list” implicating prominent individuals. The agencies also said Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Following this, past statements from Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel resurfaced. In a February appearance on Fox News, Bondi claimed Epstein client list was “on her desk”, while Patel has repeatedly pushed conspiracy theories about the case.