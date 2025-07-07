Guadalupe River flood: New emergency alert in Hunt, Ingram and Kerrville - Here's what officials say

A new emergency alert was issued for Hunt, Ingram, and Kerrville, Texas, with the National Weather Service warning locals about flooding in the North Fork of the Guadalupe River on Sunday. The warning for eastern Burnet County, western Williamson County, and northwestern Travis County lasts until 6 PM local time, the agency noted. People look at the Guadalupe river, following flash flooding, in Kerrville, Texas(REUTERS)

Another alert is for southwestern Gillespie County and the northeastern corner of Kerr County and expires at 6:30 PM. A third warning is for Hunt and Ingram and runs through 7:30 PM.

“Move immediately to higher ground,” the NWS said.

The floods, driven by 10–20 inches of rain, have killed 79 people (68 in Kerr County, including 28 children) and left 11 Camp Mystic girls and one counselor missing, as per the latest update.

New Emergency Alert

On Sunday, the NWS Austin/San Antonio extended a Flash Flood Emergency for South-Central Kerr County, including Hunt, Ingram, and Kerrville, due to ongoing heavy rainfall and rising river levels.

This comes after the Guadalupe River surged 20–29 feet in 45 minutes on Friday, reaching 29.45 feet near Hunt and 34.76 feet near Comfort.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Burnet, Bertram, Serenada, Anderson Mill, Leander, Lakeway, Lago Vista, Hudson, Bend, Liberty Hill, Jarrell, Florence, Andice, Mahomet, Joppa, Oatmeal and Briggs.

Meanwhile, in Kerr County, home to Camp Mystic and other youth camps in the Texas Hill Country, searchers have found the bodies of 68 people, including 28 children, Sheriff Larry Leitha said in the afternoon.

He pledged to keep searching until “everybody is found” from Friday's flash floods. Ten other deaths were reported in Travis, Burnet, Kendall, Tom Green and Williamson counties, according to local officials. The death toll is certain to rise over the next few days, said Colonel Freeman Martin of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

(With AP inputs)