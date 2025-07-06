Ivanka Trump's emotional tribute to ‘sweet souls’ after deadly Texas camp floods leaves netizens in tears: ‘This hurts’

Ivanka Trump issued an emotional statement in response to the tragic floods that hit Camp Mystic in Texas, claiming at least 51 lives, including 15 children. Ivanka Trump expressed deep sorrow over the tragic floods in Texas that claimed 51 lives, including 15 children. She praised first responders and shared heartfelt condolences for the victims and their families, emphasizing the enduring human spirit in times of darkness.(Getty Images via AFP)

In her heart-touching post, Ivanka said: “There are no words strong enough for the heartbreak unfolding in Texas. The devastating floods at Camp Mystic have taken at least 51 innocent lives—including 15 children, 8 and 9-year-old little girls whose futures were filled with promise and light. As a mother, my soul aches imagining the anguish their families are enduring.”

“Sending prayers of gratitude to the first responders who have shown breathtaking courage. Camp counselors diving into dangerous waters. A US Coast Guard hero saving 165 lives. Strangers becoming saviors. The human spirit endures even in such darkness.

“To the sweet souls we’ve lost—may you rest in eternal peace, your spirits carried gently by love and remembrance. You will never be forgotten. My deepest prayers are with every grieving heart and with the brave souls still searching, still serving,” she concluded.

Netizens react to Ivanka's post after Texas floods

Echoing similar sentiments, several netizens prayed for the victims of the floods with may sympathizing with Ivanka's statement.

“You are a beautiful soul, @IvankaTrump America loves you and your great father @realDonaldTrump Thank you for your service to this country,” one user wrote.

“Ivanka, in the midst of this storm and other storms happening, currently, your voice and heart are heard. Thank you for being a voice of kindness and love. 🩷 Your beauty comes from within. Prayers and comfort to all impacted,” another wrote.

While the third user commented, “This hurts,” the fourth person said, “Ivanka, your words capture the profound sorrow we all feel.”

Texas camp flood: Tributes and support pour in

Heavy rainfall on July 4 and 5 led the surge in the water levels of Guadalupe River, causing flooding in the vicinity of the river in Kerr County, Texas.

Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp for girls, has been in operation since 1926. The surge of river water levels led extensive damage and casualties

As search and rescue crews continue to look for survivors, a number of others are still unaccounted for. Support from local communities and beyond has poured in as a result of the tragedy.