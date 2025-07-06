Texas flash floods: Death toll nears 70, search on for 11 missing girls; Trump signs disaster declaration | Top points

The death toll in the catastrophic Texas floods rose to 68 as dozens of people, including children, continued to remain missing after being swept away by the waters. After President Donald Trump signed the massive disaster declaration, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was also activated in Texas. (AFP)

The devastation along the Guadalupe River, outside of San Antonio, also left at least 11 of the girls attending Camp Mystic missing. The camp in the community of Hunt in Kerr County is a Christian girls' camp that opened in 1926.

Massive rainfall triggered the flash floods in Texas at the midpoint of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, where many people were probably asleep.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County, Texas, to ensure all necessary resources for the first responders.

Texas flash floods | Top points

Death toll nears 70: The deadly flash floods in Texas have killed 68 people so far, news agency AFP reported. First responders and local Texans joined the search operation to locate the missing persons, including 11 girls and a counselor from a riverside Christian summer camp where around 75 people had been staying at the time of the disaster. Trump signs disaster declaration: President Donald Trump on Sunday signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County, Texas, to ensure that the first responders immediately get all the resources they need. "These families are enduring an unimaginable tragedy, with many lives lost, and many still missing. The Trump Administration continues to work closely with State and Local Leaders. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was on the ground yesterday with Governor Greg Abbott, who is working hard to help the people of his Great State. Our incredible U.S. Coast Guard, together with State First Responders, have saved more than 850 lives. GOD BLESS THE FAMILIES, AND GOD BLESS TEXAS!" Trump posted on his Truth Social network. ALSO READ | Melania Trump's Texas floods post sparks outrage as she offers just two things to victims; ‘You and your husband…’ More flash floods likely: The National Weather Service (NWS) on Sunday warned that slow-moving thunderstorms threatened more flash floods over the grounds of central Texas. The epicentre of the flooding, the Texas Hill Country, is naturally prone to flash flooding due to its dirt-packed areas where soil lets rain skid along the surface instead of soaking it up. Row over flash flood warnings: Survivors said that the floods were like a "pitch black wall of death" and said they did not receive any emergency warnings. Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly, who lives along the Guadalupe River, said that "nobody saw this coming". Several officials described the flash floods as "100-year-old", meaning that the water levels were highly unlikely on the basis of previous records. Authorities have come under heavy criticism as to why residents and campers along the river were not alerted or asked to evacuate sooner than 4 am (local time). Federal Emergency Management Agency activated: The Department of Homeland Security said that the US Coast Guard has deployed four helicopters and three C-144 planes to assist in the search and rescue efforts. Meanwhile, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was also activated, deploying resources to the first responders in Texas after Trump's disaster declaration. ALSO READ | Texas floods: Scary time lapse video shows Llano River surging and overflowing Pope Leo sends condolences: Pope Leo, on Sunday, expressed condolences to the families who lost their loved ones to the disastrous flooding in Texas. Following Angelus prayers, the US-born pontiff said, “I would like to express sincere condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones, in particular their daughters who were in a summer camp in the disaster caused by flooding of the Guadalupe River in Texas. We pray for them.” Dallas Cowboys donate $500K: The Dallas Cowboys are donating $500,000 to the Salvation Army to help in the relief efforts in Texas Hill Country, the football team announced on Sunday. The Houston Texans said they were also donating the same amount. The Cowboys said in a statement, Our hearts are heavy as we witness the devastation and loss of life caused by the floods in Kerr County and Texas Hill Country, especially for the young girls and their families, as well as all of those lost and their loved ones." They added, “This has been devastating to see and we hold everyone impacted in our thoughts and prayers. Standing side by side with The Salvation Army's critical response, we are also donating $500,000 to provide immediate resources for rescue, relief and long-term recovery efforts.” Death toll likely to rise: Texas' lieutenant governor, Dan Patrick, told NBC on Sunday the death toll is likely to rise. He earlier said that there is still a significant uncertainty about the number of people missing. “There were thousands of people who came and had a tent, had a trailer, rented a small house on the banks of the river… we don’t know who all those people are. There were a lot of visitors in a town of 20,000 people," Patrick added. Noting that more than 800 people have already been rescued, the Lt Gov said, "It is my hope that miracles still happen."

