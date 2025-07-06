Camp Mystic flooding: How many girls are still missing after the deadly Texas floods?

A summer camp in the Texas Hill Country turned into a disaster zone after flash floods swept through the area on Friday, July 4. The tragedy killed at least 43 people and left dozens more missing, including 27 girls from Camp Mystic, reported Associated Press. Camp Mystic was founded in 1926 and is known for its Christian values and beautiful riverside setting in Hunt, Texas. REUTERS/Sergio Flores TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

The floods hit Kerr County after nearly a foot of rain fell overnight, causing the Guadalupe River to rise rapidly and submerge parts of the popular riverside camp for girls. The flood water reached 26 feet within 45 minutes.

Authorities confirmed that 15 of the victims were children. An eight-year-old girl from Alabama attending Camp Mystic and a local camp director were among those confirmed dead on Saturday.

Camp Mystic: Search operations for missing girls continue

Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited Camp Mystic on Saturday. He shared that the rescue teams are working around the clock to locate the missing people. So far, around 850 people have been rescued across the region.

During evacuation efforts, many campers were evacuated by boat and helicopter. In one case, Texas Game Wardens tied a rope across a bridge to guide girls to safety through knee-deep water.

As per the publication, Elinor Lester, 13, said she and her cabinmates were woken by thunder and rain before being evacuated by helicopter. She was staying in a cabin on higher ground, but younger girls were in lower cabins near the river, which flooded first.

“The camp was completely destroyed,” she revealed.

About Camp Mystic

Camp Mystic was founded in 1926 and is known for its Christian values and beautiful riverside setting in Hunt, Texas. Families often register their daughters years in advance to get a spot.

Before the flood, social media showed girls smiling, dancing, horseback riding, and making crafts. But in the aftermath, images show destroyed cabins, debris, and vehicles lodged in trees.

Former counselor Chloe Crane said the news broke her heart. “Mystic is a special place,” she said. “Now it’s a place of sadness.”

Why were there no advance flood alerts?

There is growing concern over whether camps in flood-prone areas were warned in time. The National Weather Service had issued flood alerts on Thursday and early Friday. It predicted 3–6 inches of rain, but over 10 inches fell.

Kerr County does not have a public alert system. County Judge Rob Kelly said no one expected flooding this severe.

Camp Mystic has not released full details of its emergency plan. Parents are now desperate for answers, with many learning their children are still missing. The camp emailed families saying that if they have not been contacted, their child is accounted for.

Nearby camps like La Junta and Waldemar confirmed that all their campers and staff are safe.

FAQs

How many girls are still missing from Camp Mystic?

At least 27 girls are still missing after the Texas floods hit Camp Mystic.

What caused the floods in Kerr County, Texas?

Nearly one foot of torrential rainfall caused the Guadalupe River to rise rapidly, leading to flash floods.

Is Camp Mystic safe now?

The camp suffered major damage. Many cabins were destroyed, and search and rescue operations are still ongoing.