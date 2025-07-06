Tropical Storm Chantal update: Where will the worst impacts of Chantal be felt? All on expected power outages, damages

Tropical Storm Chantal on Sunday made landfall close to Litchfield Beach, South Carolina, at 4 a.m. EDT. Weather experts have warned that there will be more floods, rain, and strong winds as Chantal moves farther inland. Tropical Storm Chantal's circulation may bring hazards including dangerous rip currents and rough surf to regions from Savannah, Georgia, to Jacksonville, Florida, which are far from the storm's trajectory, as per AccuWeather.

The tropical cyclone off the Southeast coast intensified and turned into Tropical Depression 3 on Friday afternoon. On Saturday morning, the tropical depression intensified its winds even further, turning into Tropical Storm Chantal, as per AccuWeather.

Tropical Storm Chantal update

As the US saw Andrea and Barry tropical storm in June, Chantal is the third storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

Tyler Roys, Senior Meteorologist at AccuWeather, stated that “The heavy rainfall can lead to flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas.”

Rainfall, extending from Florida to the Delmarva Peninsula, will have the most immediate impact. There will likely be 1-2 inches of rain in a wide area.

Rainfall of from two to four inches is expected to soak northern coastal South Carolina and central and eastern North Carolina. There will be a 4–8 inch rainfall between Wilmington, North Carolina, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

“The combination of storm surge and tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,” the National Hurricane Center warned.

Tropical Storm Chantal: Which places will feel worst impacts of Chantal?

According to the hurricane agency, Chantal was predicted to create “life-threatening surf and rip currents” from the Carolinas to the Florida coast during the next week.

The hurricane center said that a tropical storm alert was in force from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Surf City, California.

Forecasters warned there are still concerns, but the storm's worst winds should stay offshore.

Meanwhile, Tyler Roy, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather, informed that “the strongest winds are expected near and to the east of where the storm makes landfall and can produce tree damage, localized power outages, and some structural damage.”