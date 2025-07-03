President Donald Trump has suggested his first choice to replace Senator Thom Tillis (North Carolina-R) who will not be seeking re-election in 2026. Lara Trump, the wife of Trump’s son Eric Trump, has been suggested as a possible replacement. Trump recommends daughter-in-law Lara Trump for North Carolina Senate seat: See her net worth and career roles (REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo)(REUTERS)

"Somebody that would be great is Lara. She grew up there, but they live in Florida. She's a great person, Lara Trump. I mean, that would always be my first choice. But she doesn't live there now, but she's there all the time,” Trump said during a conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One recently.

Lara Trump’s net worth

As of May 7, 2025, Celebrity Net Worth reports Lara Trump’s net worth to stand at $20 million. Not only is this a result of her marrying into one of America’s most affluent families but also a product of her former work in television production, aspiring musical passions, and public speaking roles.

News production

From 2012-16, Lara worked as a producer and story coordinator for the tabloid television show ‘Inside Edition’. She later transitioned into a contributor for the Fox News Channel in 2021, a brief stint that ended in December 2022 following Trump’s announcement to run for re-election, since the channel did not keep employees with connections to active political candidates.

Although her exact salary from Fox remains unknown, Glassdoor reports that contributors earn somewhere between $61,655 and $67,195 annually. This amount could be higher for her considering RedLasso’s revelation of contributor salaries varying as per influence and audience appeal.

Launched in 2020, “The Right View” is a podcast featuring discussions with conservative women on key political and cultural issues.

Political roles

Lara played an active role in Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign by championing the Trump-Pence Women's Empowerment Tour along with serving as a senior consultant to Brad Parscale, an advisor for the digital operations and data aspect of the 2020 campaign. In 2024, she was endorsed as co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC)- an outlet meant to raise funds to fulfill their mission of ensuring Trump a re-election to the White House. Once she stepped down from that role, she gave an interview to the New York Post where she hailed the president as a “champion for women”.

Music and books

Lara’s short but budding musical career broke out in 2023 when she dropped a cover of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” which secured the sixth spot on Billboard's Country Digital Song Sales Chart. “Colors Don’t Run”, “Anything is Possible” and “Hero” are other songs in her discography. She also collaborated with BRAVE Books to create a Christian children’s book titled “The Never Give-Up Pup!” teaching the value of perseverance and hard work.

"Lara Trump: A Look Into Her Political Ambitions" is a 2024 book by author James M Daniels that prominently features her.

– By Stuti Gupta