Pat Harrigan, Michael Whatley, Lara Trump: Republicans in run to fill Thom Tillis' North Carolina seat

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina said Sunday he will not seek reelection. This comes a day after he opposed President Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Bill, leading to the president threatening him about the election next year. With Tillis' seat vacated next year, several potential replacements names have surfaced, including Trump's daughter-in-law Lara. Pat Harrigan and Lara Trump are in the run to fill Thom Tillis seat(X and Bloomberg)

“In Washington over the last few years, it’s become increasingly evident that leaders who are willing to embrace bipartisanship, compromise, and demonstrate independent thinking are becoming an endangered species,” Tillis said in a lengthy statement on Sunday.

“Sometimes those bipartisan initiatives got me into trouble with my own party, but I wouldn’t have changed a single one."

Breakdown of candidates that could replace Sen Thom Tillis

Speculated GOP contenders include Rep Richard Hudson, former Rep Patrick McHenry, Lara Trump, RNC Chair Michael Whatley, Rep Pat Harrigan, and Rep Addison McDowell.

Rep Richard Hudson

US Representative for North Carolina’s 9th District (2013–present), born November 4, 1971, in Franklin, Virginia, and a Charlotte resident since childhood. A UNC-Charlotte graduate, Hudson served as district director for Rep Robin Hayes and chairs the National Republican Congressional Committee (2023–2026).

Hudson’s re-election announcement for his House seat in 2026 suggested he’s not currently eyeing Tillis’s seat, but reports indicate that he might change his mind.

Former Rep Patrick McHenry

Served as US Representative for North Carolina’s 10th District (2005–2025), born October 22, 1975. McHenry chaired the House Financial Services Committee (2023–2025) and briefly acted as Speaker pro tempore in 2023 after Kevin McCarthy’s ousting. He retired in 2025, citing family priorities.

McHenry’s decade-long tenure and interim Speaker role give him name recognition, but no formal Senate candidacy has been announced.

Lara Trump

Former RNC co-chair (2024–2025), born October 12, 1982, in Wilmington, NC, and daughter-in-law of Donald Trump. A Victory Insights poll (November 2024) showed her leading Tillis 65% to 11% in a hypothetical primary.

RNC Chair Michael Whatley

RNC chairman since March 2024, born in Watauga County, NC. He led the North Carolina GOP (2019–2024) and served as RNC general counsel, backing Trump’s 2020 election fraud claims.

Rep Pat Harrigan

US Representative for North Carolina’s 10th District (2025–present), a former Green Beret and firearms manufacturer, born in 1979. He won McHenry’s open seat in 2024.

Rep Addison McDowell

US Representative for North Carolina’s 6th District (2025–present), a political newcomer and former aide to Rep Richard Hudson and Sen Ted Budd. Trump-endorsed, he won an open seat in 2024.