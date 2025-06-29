Eric Trump to replace dad Donald Trump for 2028 run for US President? First son drops major statement

Eric Trump, President Donald Trump's middle son, has started to consider adhering to his father's footsteps and running for the White House in 2028. Eric Trump is contemplating a presidential run in 2028, citing family concerns over public scrutiny as a key hurdle. (AFP)

Appearing for an interview with the Financial Times, Eric Trump stated that the actual hurdle to winning the presidency in 2028 is not politics, but the fact that his family is prepared to face the heightened attention and pressure.

“The real question is: 'Do you want to drag other members of your family into it?… Would I want my kids to live the same experience over the last decade that I've lived?'” he asked.

Eric Trump believes he could win 2028 elections

He went on to claim that the political path would be an easy one for him, adding that he and even other Trump family members could do it.

While Eric remained away from politics unlike his siblings Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, he was mainly focusing on the family business. He, however, has remained politically aware, stating to the Financial Times, “I'm wholly unimpressed by half the politicians I see… I could do it very efficiently.”

When pressed if 2024 will be the final election for the Trump family, he replied, “I don't know... Time will tell. But there are more people than just me.”

Trump family business sees huge boost

Eric's statement comes at a time when the critics of the Trump family have claimed that they are leveraging the White House for financial benefit, with different “meme coins” published just ahead of his January inauguration. But Eric clapped back, claiming, “If there's one family that hasn't profited off politics, it's the Trump family.”

However, Eric's claims do not alter the reality that the Trump family is profiting handsomely from cryptocurrency investments, as demonstrated by recent financial reports. In his June reports, Trump claimed more than $600 million in revenue from a variety of commercial enterprises, including cryptocurrencies, golf courses, and licensing agreements.

Trump's ownership share in Trump Media & Technology Group is believed to be worth $2 billion. According to Eric, the Trump Organization is currently valued between $8 billion and $12 billion.