'Daddy's home': White House plays on Trump's new NATO nickname

The White House has officially hopped on buzz generated at the NATO summit 2025 regarding US President Donald Trump's new nickname. The US president, who landed in the Netherlands on Wednesday was greeted by former prime minster and NATO chief Mark Rutte, who likened Trump's role in the Israel-Iran war as the “daddy.” U.S. President Donald Trump returns from the 2025 NATO Summit (Getty Images via AFP)

Hopping on the trend, the official White House account on X shared a video of the US president at the NATO summit, with the song 'Daddy's home' by Usher as the soundtrack.

The minute-long video showcases Trump's arrival and his meetings with NATO chief Mark Rutte during the NATO summit 2025.

Rutte likens Trump's role as 'daddy' during Iran-Israel war

NATO secretary-general and former Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday assigned a new nickname to Donald Trump for his role in the Iran-Israel conflict.

Rutte's nickname for Trump came after videos of the US president losing his cool on Iran and Israel went viral on social media.

In the video, Trump, who was leaving for the NATO summit, expressed his frustration regarding the reports of a ceasefire violation between Israel and Iran.

“The two countries have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f*** they’re doing, do you understand that?” Trump told reporters.

Ahead of the NATO summit, the US president compared the two countries to unruly children who "got in a big fight."

“They’ve had a big fight, like two kids in a schoolyard. You know, they fight like hell. You can’t stop them. Let them fight for about two, three minutes, then it’s easier to stop," said Trump at the summit.

In response to Trump's statement Rutte quipped - “And then Daddy has to sometimes use strong language," referring to Trump's use of the 'f' word.