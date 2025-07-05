Tropical storm Chantal forms in Atlantic; When will it make landfall and where is it heading?

Tropical Storm Chantal, the Atlantic hurricane season's third named storm, has developed off the coast of South Carolina. At 8 EDT on July 5, 2025, Tropical Storm Chantal was moving slowly northward at 2 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Tropical Storm Chantal is predicted to make landfall in South Carolina between Charleston and Myrtle Beach.(X@VortixWx)

Currently, the Wilmington area of southeast North Carolina is under a Tropical Storm Warning.

As of right now, Tropical Storm Chantal is predicted to make landfall in South Carolina between Charleston and Myrtle Beach.

NHC issues advisory as heavy rains predicted in South, North Carolina

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued an advisory, stating that “A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…* South Santee River, SC to Cape Fear, NC…. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…* Edisto Beach to South Santee River, SC.”

The rains will be the most hazardous feature of this storm. A downpour of two to six inches is possible between Charleston, South Carolina, and Hatteras, North Carolina. Flash flooding may also occur in areas close to the Carolinas' border.

Parts of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia's coast are at "high" risk of rip currents, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

According to the Wilmington National Weather Service office, moderate flooding might take place east of Interstate 95, which might lead to rescues or evacuations.

Throughout Sunday, all of the area's beaches could see potentially deadly rip currents, likely with crashing waves of up to six feet.

The Atlantic hurricane season, which kicked off on June 1, will continue until the end of November.

The period from mid-August to mid-October is usually when active hurricane weather peaks.

Life-saving preparations for hurricanes

NOAA has advised people to get their insurance checkup early because flood insurance has a 30-day waiting period, and one should acquire their emergency supplies.

Prepare an evacuation plan: You must have an evacuation plan if you are prone to hurricanes.

Whether you are sheltering in place or evacuating, you will need supplies if storm hit your area, as per NOAA.