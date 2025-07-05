Indianapolis mass shooting kills 2 and injures 5, police chief tears into parents; 'I'm tired of it!'

In a disturbing event, a mass shooting in Indianapolis on Saturday left two person dead and five others injured, Fox 19 reported, The incident occurred one day after the United States' Independence Day celebrations. Indianapolis police arrested seven individuals and confiscated firearms in response to a mass shooting that left one dead and six injured.

In a press conference on Saturday, Tanya Terry, the Deputy Police Operations Chief, stated that the incident occurred around 1.27 am (0527 GMT) and the police are looking into the crime.

Five people were transferred to the hospital for treatment, while one person was declared dead at the site of the crime. A sixth victim entered a hospital for treatment. Later, one more victim succumbed to his wounds in the hospital.

According to the police officer, three of the victims, including the deceased, were minors. The ages of other victims and their conditions are still awaited.

Police have arrested seven people for interrogation and also discovered firearms from the area.

Indianapolis Police Chief says parents must be hold accountable

Chris Bailey, the chief of police in Indianapolis, denounced the city's downtown crime, which is involves juveniles.

“This kind of violence downtown or in any of our neighborhoods is completely unacceptable and unnecessary,” Bailey stated. “Hundreds of unsupervised kids down here ... I don't know how many times I have to say it, we are not your children's keepers! You are! And parents and guardians have got to step up. A kid is dead tonight, and we just don't know the age of the young man down the street ... still here, dead.”

According to Bailey, police were responding to calls all night long in an effort to stop this type of violence. “I'm tired of it,” he said.

Bailey said police conducted over 20 arrests during the course of the night, including confiscating firearms from two kids before the mass shooting took place.

He chastised parents for letting "hundreds of unsupervised kids" wander around the neighborhood after dark.

“We are not your children's keeper. You are. Parents and guardians have got to step up,” he continued.

While thousands of people had quietly left the downtown area after watching the fireworks, he said that some remained there and “caused trouble.”