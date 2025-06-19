Indiana tornado warning: When will twister hit Lafayette, Indianapolis and other areas?

Several parts of Indiana were under a tornado warning on Wednesday, including Indianapolis and Lafayette. Social media users and locals posted videos from the ground, showing heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds. No injuries have been reported yet. Several parts of Indiana were under a tornado warning(Unsplash)

The National Weather Service's tornado warning was issued for other parts of central Indiana, too, as a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado swept through the region. The NWS in Indianapolis announced the warning at 4:21 PM EDT, affecting northeastern Hendricks County, northwestern Marion County, and southeastern Boone County, including suburbs northwest of Indianapolis.

The warning remained in effect until 4:45 PM EDT, urging residents to seek immediate shelter.

The NWS reported a thunderstorm with radar-indicated rotation located near Brownsburg, approximately 16 miles northwest of Indianapolis, moving northeast at 50 mph.

The storm posed significant hazards, including the potential for a tornado that could cause flying debris, damage or destroy mobile homes, and harm roofs, windows, vehicles, and trees. Affected communities included Brownsburg, Zionsville, Pittsboro, and Whitestown, with the storm’s path crossing major highways such as Interstate 65 (mile markers 125–134) and Interstate 74 (mile markers 60–67).

Residents were advised to take cover immediately, moving to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoiding windows. Those outdoors, in mobile homes, or in vehicles were urged to find the nearest substantial shelter to protect against flying debris. The NWS emphasized the urgency of these precautions due to the storm’s rapid movement and destructive potential.

As of 5:00 PM EDT, no confirmed tornado touchdowns were reported, but the fast-moving storm kept local authorities and residents on high alert. The Indianapolis area, accustomed to severe weather during summer, saw schools and businesses in the warned areas implement safety protocols. The region’s tornado risk was heightened by warm, humid conditions, typical for June, which averages 10 tornadoes annually in Indiana.

The warning expired at 4:45 PM, but a broader severe thunderstorm watch remained for central Indiana until 8:00 PM. No immediate damage reports emerged, but officials continued monitoring for potential impacts.