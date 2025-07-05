Lake Martin fireworks explosion during July 4th celebrations leave several inured; Tallapoosa County issues advisory

Several people suffered injuries on Friday night after fireworks detonated on a launch pad during Fourth of July celebrations on Blue Creek at Lake Martin. Medical helicopters were dispatched to Lake Martin following the explosion. Lake Martin explosion: Law enforcement has asked boaters to stay away from this area.(X@spann)

Giving updates about the Lake Martin explosion, Tallapoosa County coroner confirmed that no fatalities have been reported so far.

During the July 4th event, as per the Outlook, the barge had been launching fireworks for a few minutes when one charge burst low near the boat, burning the boat.

As of right now, Alexander City Outlook reported that at least five persons were injured and they were flown to nearby hospitals.

The event occurred when thousands of people gathered to watch Fourth of July fireworks.

Officials from Tallapoosa County advise residents to stay away from the area after several fire crews were dispatched to the site.

During the show, the Marine Police division of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was patrolling the lake. As of 5:30 a.m. Saturday, the marine police has not disclosed any additional information regarding the event, which is still under investigation.

Human remains found after California fireworks warehouse explosion

An explosion occurred at a fireworks warehouse in Northern California, leading investigators to discover human remains, Yolo County announced in a statement Friday, AP reported.

Tuesday's fireworks explosion outside Esparto rocked the tiny rural hamlet, leaving seven people missing. It caused a huge fire that spread turned into other spot fires. Following this, celebrations for the Fourth of July in the area were canceled.

According to the county, the Coroner's Office has been in communication with the relatives of those who were reported missing and its Coroner's Division was granted access to the fire scene. The county noted in the statement that recovery activities are still in progress and that no positive identifications have been made.