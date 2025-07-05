British Embassy's cheeky July 4th meme trolling US Independence Day sparks reaction online; ‘I hope it pours…’

The British Embassy poked fun at the United States by sharing a meme on social media that seemed to wish for unfavorable weather conditions in the country on Independence Day. British Embassy in Washington posted on X a meme as people across the US celebrated the federal holiday on Fourth of July.

The embassy's account featured the well-known meme style, which consists of stills from a 2023 documentary series called Beckham that featured an interaction between English soccer player David Beckham and his musician wife, Victoria Beckham.

A discussion between the two was envisioned, in which Victoria wished the US luck before concluding, “I hope it pours down and the BBQs go out.”

“Enjoy your big day! Honestly...” the meme added.

The British Embassy's mockery of the United States is a reflection of the two nations' historical history of strained relations. However, the two nations have maintained close ties, which UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill referred to as a “special relationship” in the 1940s.

Fourth of July celebrations in US

Independence Day, often known as the Fourth of July, is a federal holiday in the US that honors the Declaration of Independence, which was adopted on July 4, 1776, when thirteen American colonies proclaimed their independence from Great Britain.

Large crowds and fireworks are usually held to commemorate Fourth of July, but this year, a number of localities have canceled or postponed celebrations due to worries about congestion and immigration enforcement.

Social media reacts to British Embassy's jibe

The US Embassy in London has not reacted to the jibe and only wished Americans on X, “Happy 4th of July everyone!”.

“This is the best 4th of July meme I've seen. Well played, Brits. Glad we are friends now,” one person said.

“British humour is impossible to beat,” another commented.

“That's a very long grudge. Still stings??” third person chimed in.

“British humor. Remember what you did to the DC in 1812? Yeah, we’re still not over that,” the fourth person stated.

A number of protests against the Trump administration, including marches and demonstrations, have been organised across the US over the weekend of Independence Day.