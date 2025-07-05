Fourth of July: New study warns there's ‘no safe amount’ of hot dogs to eat

An all-new meta-analysis has suggested that there is no safe amount of hot dogs, or any other processed food, to consume. The study, led by Dr Demewoz Haile of the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, was published in the Nature Medicine journal on June 30. Researchers found that even small daily servings of processed meat hold the potential of significantly increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease and colorectal cancer, Newsweek reported. Why you should skip eating hot dogs this Fourth of July

Why does this matter?

This comes as Americans are celebrating Independence Day. Hot dogs remain a staple during the July 4 celebrations. According to the outlet, more than 150 million hot dogs are expected to be consumed across the United States during the Fourth of July weekend.

The study contributes to the rising body of evidence that links processed meats to the risk of chronic disease. Notably, diet-related illnesses are already counted among the leading causes of death in the country.

Key findings of the study

As part of the analysis, the researchers took into consideration 77 different studies to find out the link between common chronic diseases and certain amounts of such food items.

Dr Demewoz Haile told Fox News Digital that habitual consumption of “even small amounts of processed meat, sugary drinks and trans fatty acids is linked to increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes, ischemic heart disease and colorectal cancer.”

He suggested that there was “no safe level of habitual consumption” of such food items and has advised people to refrain from adding these to their daily diet.

In terms of processed meats, the team found out that eating even 0.6 to 57 grams of it on a daily basis was linked to an 11 per cent greater likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes.

Moreover, daily consumption between 0.78 and 55 grams was discovered to be associated with a 7 per cent increase in colorectal cancer risk. A hot dog typically weighs around 50 grams and is made of almost entirely processed meat.

Further, the study found that consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages, between 1.5 and 390 grams per day, might increase the risk for type 2 diabetes by 8 per cent. Also, there is a risk of ischemic heart disease if consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages ranges between 0 and 365 grams on a daily basis.

