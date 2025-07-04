Joey Chestnut wins again: How many hot dogs did he eat at Nathan's contest today?

Joey Chestnut takes back the title at the 2025 Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest. After sitting out the competition in 2024, he has won his 17th title at the annual event. According to The Independent, Chestnut ate 70.5 hot dogs on July 4, 2025, which made him the winner against his competitors at the contest. Joey Chestnut wins the 2025 Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest, reclaiming his title after a 2024 ban. REUTERS/Angelina Katsanis(REUTERS)

Chestnut reclaims his title at the 2025 Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest

As the timer hit four minutes, Chestnut was in the lead as he devoured 50 hot dogs. With two minutes remaining, he was down to 60 while Patrick Bertoletti, who was the reigning champion, was over 20 hot dogs behind.

Bertoletti secured second position as he ate 46.5 hot dogs, followed by James Webb in third position, who ate 45.5 hot dogs.

Wearing the Mustard belt and holding a giant plate of hot dogs, Chestnut told the crowd, "I was excited. I love being here. I wish I ate a couple more, I’m sorry guys. I’ll be back next year.” He fall just a few hot dogs short of breaking his previous record of eating 76 in 10 minutes.

According to DraftKings, the total winning purse for this year's competition was $40,000. The two winners will each receive 10,000. The runner-ups will each get $5,000 while those positioned third will get $2,500 each.

Miki Sudo wins women's title at Nathan's Famous contest

Miki Sudo has maintained her reign of winning the Nathan's Famous in women's competition this year as well. She ate 33 hot dogs in 10 minutes, which made her the winner this year. However, this was far less than her record last year when she ate 51 hot dogs to win the title.