Is Joey Chestnut married? All on his ex-fiancee Neslie Ricasa and other family members

Joey Chestnut, the 16-time Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest champion, is making a comeback this year after being sidelined in 2024 because of a brand deal. The 41-year-old, from Westfield, Indiana, is coming off several contests this year and hopes to take home his 17th Nathan's title. Joey Chestnut, 16-time champion, and Miki Sudo, 10-time champion, stand next to each other during the official weigh-in ceremony(REUTERS)

Is Joey Chestnut married?

Joey Chestnut is not married and has never been married. He was previously engaged to Neslie Ricasa, but the couple split before their planned wedding in 2015.

Details on Neslie Ricasa

Chestnut and Neslie Ricasa, a fellow competitive eater, began dating in 2011 after meeting at a competitive eating event. On July 4, 2014, Chestnut proposed to Ricasa on stage before Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island. However, the couple ended their engagement in early 2015, just weeks before their planned May 9, 2015.

Chestnut attributed the breakup to his demanding travel schedule, stating, “I was gone quite a bit. It was mutual,” and noted that being single allowed him to focus on competitions.

Neslie Ricasa was born in Alameda, California. She is a Filipino-American with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from San Jose State University. She competed in eating contests, notably consuming 14 hot dogs (personal best) at the 2013 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest (10 in competition) and 59 dumplings at the 2013 Day-Lee Foods World Gyoza Eating Championship.

Ricasa married Drew Ely, an elevator technician at Star Elevator, in 2019, after dating since 2017.

Joey Chestnut’s family members

Chestnut was born on November 25, 1983, in Fulton County, Kentucky, to Merlin Chestnut (father) and Alicia Chestnut (mother). His father left the family when Joey was 2, and he was raised by his mother in Vallejo, California.

Alicia passed away in 2023, just before Chestnut’s 15th Nathan’s win.

Joey Chestnut has five siblings, though their names are not publicly disclosed.