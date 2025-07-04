Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2025: Date, time, where to watch and more

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest has returned this year on the occasion of the Fourth of July. Fans are much more anticipated to watch as Joey Chestnut, one of the most competitive eaters in American History, will be making his comeback. The competition takes place outside the original Nathan’s Famous, which is located on Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. The winner of the contest will be rewarded with $10,000 prize and a mustard belt. Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest returns on July 4, 2025. REUTERS/Angelina Katsanis(REUTERS)

What time is Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest?

The much-awaited contest is scheduled for Friday, July 4, 2025. The contest for women will begin at 10:45 a.m. ET, while the men’s competition for men is scheduled for noon, as reported by ESPN.

How to watch Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest?

The exclusive rights to broadcast Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest are with ESPN, thus viewers will have to tune into the channel to watch the competition. The women’s competition will air on ESPN3, and the men’s competition will air on ESPN2. Both competitions can be streamed on ESPN’s app and their website espn.com/watch.

Who is Joey Chestnut and why was he banned?

Joey Chestnut hails from Vallejo, California, and is a world-renowned competitive eater. He is also a 16-time winner of Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest and holds the record for eating the most hot dogs in ten minutes, as reported by Cincinnati.com. In a recent interview with USA Today, he shared, “It'd be great to make a new record. If I can get close to 80, that'd be amazing.’’

He was reportedly banned for the 2024 competition after he agreed to endorse Impossible Foods’ plant-based hot dogs. Nathan’s Famous prohibits eaters from endorsing rival hot dog brands, which also includes the one with whom Chestnut signed a deal. However, since he has agreed to promote Nathan’s hot dogs as part of a one-year contract with the national chain and the International Federation of Competitive Eating, which organises the annual contest.