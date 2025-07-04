Joey Chestnut net worth: Does Nathan's hot dog eating contest legend have a day job? What's his salary?

Joey Chestnut is back at Nathan's hot dog eating contest after a one-year ban. The 41-year-old is hoping to score his 17th win on Friday, Fourth of July. He was out last year due to a contract dispute involving a deal he had struck with a competing brand. He is, however, expected to face stiff competition from Patrick Bertoletti, of Chicago, who won the title in Chestnut's absence and is the defending men's champion. Joey Chestnut, 16-time champion, pretends to eat from a pile of 76 hot dogs, the amount he broke a record with, at the official Weigh-in ceremony,(REUTERS)

Chestnut holds the world record of eating 76 wieners and buns in 10 minutes in 2021. He has won a record 16 Mustard Belts. The 41-year-old is coming off a 57 hot dog-eating spree in New York within five minutes. He also took part in an exhibition with soldiers, in El Paso, Texas.

On Friday, Joey Chestnut will be eating for a massive prize money. The total prize purse has not changed from 2024, with $40,000 split between the men's and women's contestants. The winner will get $10,000, the second-placed will receive $5,000 and the third-placed person will get $2,500.

Does Joey Chestnut have a day job?

Joey Chestnut is a professional eater. However, he did have a daily job before he got into this field. He worked at a construction management company while competing on weekends. He left his regular job in 2019 to pursue competitive eating.

“My mom was worried. I mean, it's nice to have a job. You've got health care and retirement, all that stuff. So I had to convince my mom that I still had a plan for all that stuff,” Chestnut told USA Today.

Joey Chestnut net worth, salary and career earnings

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Joey Chestnut has a net worth of $3.5 million and earns over $500,000 each year. His income mainly comes from competitions and sponsorship deals.