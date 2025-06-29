Joey Chestnut is prepping for Nathan's Hot Dog contest. Here's how much prize money he can win

Joey Chestnut, the 16-time champion of the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, is set to compete in the 2025 event next month at Coney Island, New York. Days ahead of the contest, the 41-year-old told The New York Post that he's hungry and is staying that way ‘no matter what’. He is coming off a 2024 ban due to a sponsorship conflict with Impossible Foods. Joey Chestnut is returning to Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest this year(X)

“I’m hungry. That’s all it is. I’m staying hungry no matter what. I’m expecting to eat uncomfortable and bloated and I’m ignoring whatever feelings it takes to get there,” Chestnut told The Post.

When asked if he feels the pressure, the 41-year-old added: "I wouldn’t say pressure, it’s more of support. Every once in a while you get a little bit of pressure from people who are betting. Like, “Oh, you need to get this Over.” I’m like, “Oh my god, the Over’s really high this year (laugh).”

Joey Chestnut will be fighting (rather eating) for a massive prize money on July 4. Here are details about how much he can win.

Prize money for Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2025

Total Purse: The contest offers a $40,000 purse, split evenly between the men’s and women’s divisions, with $20,000 allocated to each.

Payout structure:

1st Place (Winner): $10,000 for both the men’s and women’s champions.

2nd Place: $5,000, awarded to the runner-up in each division.

3rd Place: $2,500, for third-place finishers.

4th Place: $1,500, for fourth-place competitors.

5th Place: $1,000, for fifth-place finishers.

Historically, Nathan’s has offered non-cash prizes, such as a 2004 travel package from Orbitz, but no such awards are confirmed for 2025.

How is Joey Chestnut preparing?

Chestnut began training in April 2025, as he typically does, with practice contests simulating the 10-minute event. His regimen involves overcoming the psychological barrier of feeling full, a skill honed since his 2007 debut.

With a record of 76 hot dogs and buns (HDB) in 2021 and 83 HDB in a 2024 Netflix special against Takeru Kobayashi, Chestnut is projected to exceed 71.5 HDB in 2025.