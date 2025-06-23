Who is Charleston White? 48-year-old defeats Island Boys at Adin Ross' boxing event | Watch

Charleston White beat Island Boys' Kodiyakredd in the second round of their main event fight at Adin Ross’ Brand Risk 008 influencer boxing show in Nashville on Sunday night (June 22). White landed a strong punch that ended the fight and got people on social media talking. The match was streamed live for free on Ross’ Kick channel. It ended with a technical knockout after White hit Kodiyakredd clean and hard, making him quit. (YouTube, @kodiyakredd/ Instagram)

Who is Charleston White?

The match was streamed live for free on Ross’ Kick channel. It ended with a technical knockout after White hit Kodiyakredd clean and hard, making him quit. The crowd went wild, and the internet exploded with memes, jokes, and mixed reactions. Things were already heated before the fight. At the press conference, White pushed Kodiyakredd in the face and mocked him, showing it was more than just a hype show, as per reports.

The fight didn’t last long, but it was intense. White, who’s mostly known for stirring things up online rather than being an athlete, came out aggressive. Kodiyakredd, best known as one of the Island Boys, couldn’t keep up. By the second round, it was all over.

The event had nine fights total, all featuring internet personalities with beef. But the main event stole the show with its chaos, trash talk, and unexpected finish.

Netizens react

People online reacted fast and loud. One of the user chimed, “Unc 46 years old beating up these new aged punk.”

He added, “Charleston White knocks out Island Boy with a deadly jab combo at Adin Ross's BrandRisk boxing event.”

A different user wrote, “Ok we've seen the island boys fight multiple times and neither one can scrap. They better not try acting tough towards ANYONE again. They both garbage.”

Another user questioned, “Im starting to think it’s rigged because why did he quit from that?”

A user wrote, “No Way Charleston White Won Against The Island Boys In a Boxing Match.”

Some other user penned, “I can't get over that charleston white shit bruh. Charleston white got a better jab, smarter jab than like half professional boxers active boxers rn.”