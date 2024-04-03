 Top-seed Jessica Pegula rallies from set down to beat Amanda Anisimova Charleston Open | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
Top-seed Jessica Pegula rallies from set down to beat Amanda Anisimova Charleston Open

AP |
Apr 03, 2024 06:48 AM IST

Pegula had seven aces in the match and won despite capitalizing on 4 of 15 break points. Anisimova converted on 4 of 8 break points.

Top-seeded Jessica Pegula rallied from a set down and beat fellow American Amanda Anisimova 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) in a second-round match at the Charleston Open on Tuesday night.

Jessica Pegula, of the United States, celebrates(AP)
Third-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece also advanced to the third round with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria, while Magda Linette of Poland lost the first set at love and came back to beat No. 13 seed Dayana Yastremska of Bulgaria 0-6, 6-4, 6-3 in a second-round match.

Earlier in the day, Miami Open champion Danielle Collins and Sloane Stephens won first-round matches. Collins beat Paula Badosa 6-1, 6-4 at the clay-court tournament, while Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, defeated Magdalena Frech 6-0, 6-2.

Collins has disclosed this will be her finish season on tour. She has endometriosis, an ailment that affects the uterus.

“I’d rather like to go out with a bang, you know, than the other way," Collins said. "I know everybody has a different way of ending their professional career, and for me I want to go out playing my best tennis.”

Stephens is playing on her favorite surface.

“It's more athletic. It's more running, more sliding, just a lot more adversity I feel like, but in a good way,” she said. “When you think the point is over, it's never over.”

Other winners Tuesday included Taylor Townsend, Astra Sharma, Caroline Dolehide, Ashlyn Krueger and Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

