Did cloud seeding cause Texas floods? Trump loyalist makes massive allegation amid Camp Mystic tragedy

Kandiss Taylor, a MAGA candidate running for Georgia's House seat, is facing backlash for spreading conspiracy theories about the flash floods in Texas and the tragedy that hit Camp Mystic and regions around the Guadalupe River. She suggested this week that the floods are a result of cloud seeding, tweeting: “Fake weather. Fake hurricanes. Fake flooding. Fake. Fake. Fake.” Jody Fischer, director of flight operations for a North Dakota-based cloud seeding business, adjusts flares used for a seeding on a plane(AP)

This comes as authorities confirmed that over 50 people have died in the Texas floods, including several children. At least 27 girls from Camp Mystic were still missing. Texas Governor Greg Abbott acknowledged that the summer camp, which had about 750 girls at the time floodwaters hit, was 'horrendously ravaged in ways unlike I've seen in any natural disaster'.

"The height the rushing water reached to the top of the cabins was shocking," he said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

However, Kandiss Taylor said she believes this is ‘fake weather’.

“FAKE WEATHER. REAL DAMAGE. Hurricane Helene left me powerless for 16 days & caused $57K in damage. This isn’t just “climate change.” It’s cloud seeding, geoengineering, & manipulation. If fake weather causes real tragedy, that’s murder. Pray. Prepare. Question the narrative,” she claimed.

When Taylor admitted that tragedy had struck Texas, one of her followers questioned whether she was walking back out of her earlier claims.

“I’m not walking back a thing. No one can control the way you raging liberals twist words. Brainwashed zombies," the Trump loyalist said.

Her comments sparked severe backlash. “Do your job Georgia… Is this the best you have got?” attorney Tracey Gallagher tweeted.

“Hey Texas. What do you think of this? She’s running for congress as a Republican? Any thoughts?” former Rep Adam Kinzinger said.

“So the dead bodies floating in Texas are fake too? The homes ripped apart? The kids being pulled out of floodwater? You’re a clown. Sit the hell down and stop embarrassing the human race. I guess not even Republicans care when Republicans are hit with natural disasters," commentator Thomas Mix posted.

What is cloud seeding and does Texas do it?

Cloud seeding is a weather modification technique that disperses substances like silver iodide into clouds to enhance precipitation, typically rain or snow, by encouraging water droplet formation.

In Texas, cloud seeding is actively practiced, covering 31 million acres in regions like the Panhandle and South Texas, using aircraft to target convective clouds from April to September, funded by local water districts to combat drought and recharge aquifers.