Canyon Lake water level: Will the dam on Guadalupe River flood? Here's the latest

As the Guadalupe River flooded precariously on Friday, affecting multiple central Texas counties, all eyes are on Canyon Lake, which is part of the Canyon dam. Canyon Lake is a low-lying lake, formed in the backwaters of the Canyon Dam, and is very susceptible to water level rise. Representational image.(Unsplash)

After overnight rains over the Guadalupe River, which directly feeds the Canyon Lake in Texas Hill County, there has been a drastic increase in water level at the lake. Notably, due to the drought condition that prevails over central Texas for much of the year, the flood spillage level at Canyon Lake is relatively low. It is also true for other local lakes, such as Medina Lake. As a result, due to the sudden rise in water level, Canyon Lake now faces the possibility of water spillage.

What Is The Current Water Level At Canyon Lake?

Due to its relatively low levels, Canyon Lake has a 66-foot space before reaching the point of flood spillage. As of now, the water levels are a little more than halfway to that mark. Moreover, the rains have now moved south of the dam, meaning more water is now accumulating below the dam, reducing chances of flood spillage.

Texas Floods Latest

The floods, which have taken the lives of six people so far, have primarily affected Kerr County and the Texas Hill Country. Multiple lakes are nearing their levels with the possibility of further damage looming over Texas. Local authorities have instructed residents to move to higher ground, triggering evacuations in pockets.

Meanwhile, several children, who were camping along the Guadalupe River, went missing in the floods, triggering a search effort by the authorities in Texas Hill County and well as Kerr County. Camps, such as the Mystic River camp, Camp La Junta and Camp Waldemar has acknowledged that several children campers are unaccounted for.