Camp La Junta and Camp Waldemar issue updates amid reports of missing campers in Hunt, Texas floods

Camp La Junta and Camp Waldemar have confirmed that all of their campers are safe, following reports of possible missing persons during flooding in Hunt, Texas. Camp La Junta and Camp Waldemar campers are safe amid Hunt, Texas, floods. (UnSplash)

In a statement to NBC DFW, Camp La Junta said, “Everyone is safe and in good spirits.”

Camp Waldemar also confirmed the safety of all its campers in a separate message to the outlet.

Additionally, Camp Mystic, located near Kerrville, reported that all of its campers have been accounted for as well.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement on Friday addressing the flooding in Kerr County.

"The state of Texas is surging all available resources to respond to the devastating flooding around the Kerr county area," Abbott wrote on X. "That includes water rescue teams, sheltering centers, the National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety. The immediate priority is saving lives."

Acting Governor Dan Patrick also issued a statement, saying, “I am working in coordination with the state’s emergency response team on the significant flooding that occurred in the Hill Country and Concho Valley regions in the early hours of this morning. The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office has reported catastrophic flooding in the area, with several people missing and confirmed loss of life. Additional rain is forecast in those areas. Even if the rain is light, more flooding can occur in those areas. There is an ongoing threat for possible flash flooding from San Antonio to Waco for the next 24 to 48 hours in addition to the continued risks in west and central Texas.”

Flooding in central Texas has resulted in at least six fatalities, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly confirmed, according to NBC affiliate News 4 San Antonio.

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office urged residents "to shelter in place and not attempt travel."

"Those near creeks, streams, and the Guadalupe River should immediately move to higher ground," they cautioned.