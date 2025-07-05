Search
Saturday, Jul 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Austin flash flood warning: These areas could be affected amid Lake Travis-Guadalupe River surge

ByShamik Banerjee
Published on: Jul 05, 2025 01:33 AM IST

Flash flood warning issued for Austin after heavy rains swell the Guadalupe River; Travis County at risk till 9:30 p.m. ET, per NWS.

A flash flood warning was for Austin on Friday amid the surge in water level at the Guadalupe River after overnight rains over central Texas. Parts of western Austin have already been affected by the floods, which have primarily affected Hill County, Kerr County, and the Texas Hill Country. Now, the NWS is warning parts of the Austin metropolitan area. A flash flood warning has been issued for Travis County till 9:30 p.m. ET, which raised the risk of the Travis Lake reservoir, connected to the Colorado River, being flooded.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
Representational image.(Unsplash)

 

This story is being updated. 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Austin flash flood warning: These areas could be affected amid Lake Travis-Guadalupe River surge
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On