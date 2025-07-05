Austin flash flood warning: These areas could be affected amid Lake Travis-Guadalupe River surge

A flash flood warning was for Austin on Friday amid the surge in water level at the Guadalupe River after overnight rains over central Texas. Parts of western Austin have already been affected by the floods, which have primarily affected Hill County, Kerr County, and the Texas Hill Country. Now, the NWS is warning parts of the Austin metropolitan area. A flash flood warning has been issued for Travis County till 9:30 p.m. ET, which raised the risk of the Travis Lake reservoir, connected to the Colorado River, being flooded.

