Melania Trump wears bracelet honoring Camp Mystic 'young angels', but her black cap distracts everyone

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited the flood-affected areas in central Texas on Friday. The POTUS and the First Lady toured the areas damaged by the flood and spoke to the family members of the victims of the deadly flood that has killed 120, so far, while 160 remain missing. First lady Melania Trump stands while greeting first responders as she observes flood damage in Kerrville, Texas, Friday, July 11, 2025. (AP)

The duo held closed-door round-table discussion with the victims' families and briefly spoke to the media at the expo hall in Kerrville. At the presser, Melania Trump revealed that she was given a bracelet in honor of the victims in Camp Mystic - a conservative Christian camp for girls in Kerrville where 27 campers and counsellors lost their lives after being trapped in flood waters.

Revealing that the bracelet was presented to her in honour of the victims of Camp Mystic, Melania Trump extended her condolences to the deceased victims of Camp Mystic.

"My deepest sympathy to all of the parents who lost beautiful young souls. Deepest sympathy from all of us, to the community, to everybody who lost a loved one," the First Lady said. "We are grieving with you. Our nation is grieving with you. I just pray for them and I'm giving them my strength and love."

However, it was her baseball black cap which caught social media's attention, with a flurry of commentary being made on it.

The 27 campers in the all-girls Camp Mystic, by the Guadalupe River, passed away tragically after the river rose by over 20 feet overnight due to a flash flood situation.

“They were there because they loved God. And, as we grieve this unthinkable tragedy, we take comfort in the knowledge that God has welcomed those little beautiful girls into his comforting arms in heaven,” President Trump said about the victims of Camp Mystic after his visit. “We just visited with incredible families. They’ve been devastated,” the president added.

Also read: Melania Trump's Texas floods post sparks outrage as she offers just two things to victims; ‘You and your husband…’

Trump Commends Rescue Efforts

Despite it being over a week since the flash floods hit central Texas, around 170 people are unaccounted for and rescue operations are still in several parts of Texas. Trump on Friday commended the rescue efforts and lauded the emergency workers involved in it.

“The search for the missing continues. The people that are doing it are unbelievable,” Trump said. “You couldn’t get better people, and they’re doing the job like I don’t think anybody else could, frankly.”