Elon Musk reacts to X CEO Linda Yaccarino's resignation with just five words

Elon Musk, the owner of X, reacted to Linda Yaccarino's resignation shorly after she made an official announcement on the social media platform. Elon Musk and Linda Yaccarino (AFP)

In her post, the former CEO of X expressed gratitude to Musk, writing: “When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company.”

“I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App,” she added.

Just like other followers of Yaccarino's, Musk jumped to the comment section of her resignation post, saying: “Thank you for your contributions.”

Meanwhile, several netizens responded to Musk's remarks, with one asking: “Who is going go be the new ceo?”

"Elon fired her. Isn't it obvious?" another said.

“Who will replace Linda?” a third person inquired, while a fourth person wrote: “Why is she leaving Elon?”

What we know about Yaccarino's exit

Yaccarino's exit occurs a day after Musk's AI chatbot Grok frequently used Hitler and antisemitic remarks in response to tweets regarding the flooding in Texas.

In March, Musk's company xAI, which produced Grok, combined with X in an all-stock deal valued at $80 billion for the AI company and $33 billion for the social media company.

Yaccarino was formerly employed at NBCUniversal, where she became the head of the company's international advertising division. She was mostly responsible for managing "business operations" at X, which included attempting to appease sponsors throughout the significant modifications made to the social media site's content moderation and safety guidelines.

Also Read: Does Linda Yaccarino have a family? Meet her husband Claude Madrazo, children and grandkids

Was there any rift between Musk and Yaccarino ?

In June 2024, Yaccarino indicated that she and Musk were becoming more antagonistic. She was under pressure from Musk to cut expenses and raise revenue.

In August 2024, Yaccarino said that X had filed a lawsuit against the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM). GARM, as per X, was allegedly planning an unlawful boycott against its advertisers. A few days following the lawsuit, GARM declared it would cease operations.