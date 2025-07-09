Does Linda Yaccarino have a family? Meet her husband Claude Madrazo, children and grandkids

Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X and a top aide of Elon Musk, announced her departure from the social media platform two years after she joined the firm. Linda Yaccarino exits Musk owned X after 2 years.(AFP)

“When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me,” Yaccarino, 61, wrote in a post to X, thanking the X owner.

She, however, gave no explanation for her departure.

Yaccarino's primary responsibility was to manage the business operations of X as he role helped Musk to concentrate on new technology and product design.

What we know about Linda Yaccarino's family

Yaccarino is the chairperson of the Taskforce on the Future of Work of the World Economic Forum. She and her spouse, Claude Madrazo, reside in Sea Cliff, New York. She graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 1985. The couple is parent to two children -- Matthew and Christian. She became a grandmother in 2022.

Madrazo is a former NCAA Division 11 hockey player who graduated from Penn State University, his mother's alma mater, in 2014.

Also Read: Elon Musk reacts to X CEO Linda Yaccarino's resignation with just five words

From being born in New York to joining Pennsylvania University

Linda Yaccarino grew up in a close-knit Italian-American household in Deer Park, New York. From a young age, she shown a drive and tenacity that would later help her succeed in the media sector. Yaccarino's love of communication inspired her to enroll at Pennsylvania University's Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications to earn a bachelor's degree in telecommunications. She set the stage for an incredible career in the media after graduating in 1985.

Linda Yaccarino's career flourish after she joined NBC

Yaccarino's career took off after joining NBC Universal, one of the largest media corporations in America. She led a staff of over 2,000 people as the head of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBC Universal, and she was instrumental in bringing in over $100 billion in ad revenue. As a strong leader, Yaccarino stands out for her strategic thinking and ability to handle the intricacies of the media environment.

Linda Yaccarino's salary and net worth

Yaccarino's net worth is approximately $40 million. She was reportedly getting $6 million a year as X CEO.