Linda Yaccarino, CEO of Elon Musk’s X, steps down after two years; What was her salary and net worth

Linda Yaccarino resigned as CEO of X (previously Twitter) after two years, bringing an end to a prominent phase for the social media network owned by Elon Musk. Linda Yaccarino, the former X CEO(X)

In a post on X, Yaccarino commended X owner Elon Musk for giving her what she called an “extraordinary mission” of defending free speech, reviving the firm, and making X the “Everything App”.

“I’m incredibly proud of the X team - the historic business turn around we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable. We started with the critical early work necessary to prioritize the safety of our users—especially children, and to restore advertiser confidence. This team has worked relentlessly from groundbreaking innovations like Community Notes, and, soon, X Money to bringing the most iconic voices and content to the platform. Now, the best is yet to come as X enters a new chapter with @xai,” she continued.

Did Yaccarino reveal her next move?

Yaccarino said she will keep interacting with the platform's community, but she did not reveal her future course of action

Calling X the most potent cultural signal in the world and a true digital town square for all voices, she said, “We couldn’t have achieved that without the support of our users, business partners, and the most innovative team in the world.”

“I’ll be cheering you all on as you continue to change the world. As always, I’ll see you on 𝕏,” Yaccarino concluded her post.

Linda Yaccarino's exit comes ahead of X next chapter with xAI

After Musk bought Twitter and rebranded it as X, Yaccarino, a veteran of NBCUniversal and a former advertising executive, joined X in June 2023. She was viewed by many as a calculated hire to stabilize the firm's advertising division, which had been in turmoil due to Musk's demands for a more liberal policy regarding content moderation.

Under her direction, X concentrated on restoring advertiser trust and creating new product lines, including X Money, a financial services project that will shortly launch, and Community Notes, a user-driven fact-checking tool.

Her exit coincides with X preparing for its next phase with Musk's artificial intelligence project, xAI, which is anticipated to become more incorporated into the platform's future plan.

What was Linda Yaccarino's salary and net worth?

Yaccarino's net worth is estimated to be around $40 million, according to Market Realist. As the CEO of Twitter, she was reportedly getting about $6 million a year, plus bonus for reaching certain goals. Earlier, it was reported that she will be eligible for an additional $2 million in incentive money and $4 million in stock options after completing her three-year contract with X.

Yaccarino's varied asset portfolio augments her net worth in addition to her salary and incentives. She possesses two luxury ships, an incredible collection of seven cars, and five real estate holdings.

Yaccarino has a portfolio of 13 stocks in terms of financial investments. At the moment, these stocks are worth about $5 million. She owns stock in a number of firms, including Starbucks, General Motors, Costco, Procter & Gamble, and Cognizant.