California in violation of Title IX? Trump sues CDE, CIF over policy allowing trans athletes in girls' sports

After a transgender athlete won many events in girls' track and field contests earlier this year, the Trump administration is seeking a ban against the state's regulation that permits transgender athletes to compete in girls' school sports, Fox News reported.

The US Education Department stated that California has violated Title IX.

What is Title IX?

Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, passed by Congress, mandates that no one be subjected to sex-based discrimination, refused access to, or barred from participation in “any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.” It permits regulations to be issued by any government agency that offers such help in order to enforce the ban on sex discrimination. If an institution refuses to comply freely, it also permits the termination of financial aid.

Here's what California Department of Education has said

The development comes as CDC sent an email to the US Department of Education, rejecting the invitation to sign the Trump administration's Proposed Resolution Agreement.

“The California Department of Education received the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights’ June 25, 2025 Letter of Finding and Proposed Resolution Agreement in the above referenced OCR-matter,” the CDE stated in the email. “The CDE respectfully disagrees with OCR’s analysis, and it will not sign the Proposed Resolution Agreement.”

Among several key things, the Resolution Agreement mandates that “CDE will require all Recipients, including CIF, to restore to female athletes all Individual records, titles, and awards misappropriated by male athletes competing in female competitions.”

As per the resolution, the CDE will write a handwritten letter of apology on behalf of California to every female athlete whose unique distinction is restored, expressing regret for “allowing her educational experience to be marred by sex discrimination.”

Kevin Kiley shares email exchange

The email exchange between the two departments was shared on X Monday morning by U.S. Representative Kevin Kiley, a Republican from California, who referred to the CDE's action as reckless and unlawful.

“California is refusing to change its policy of forcing girls to compete against biological males. The Education Department says it ‘disagrees’ with the federal civil rights laws,” he wrote. “This reckless and illegal decision puts our state's federal funding at risk.”

