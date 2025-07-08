California, Hawaii or Oregon? Costco fans clash over which US state has the best store

Costcos are not the same, at least according to a debate taking place on Reddit. The drama kicked off when one user claimed that Costco is simply better in California. They shared a photo of their haul, which included croissants, sushi, cured meats, and praised the Southern California stores for offering better food options and having outdoor food courts that keep traffic out of the warehouse, as reported by Parade. Reddit users debate the best Costco, with California favored for outdoor food courts and variety, while Hawaii is praised for its sushi and more. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(AP)

"I typically shop at the biggest Costco in the world. I gotta say so. Cal. Has better food options and I love getting the food court traffic out of the store," read the post.

Which state has the best Costco?

The original post praised SoCal’s selection and setup, sparking immediate replies.

“Moving out of California made me realize that most Costco food courts are actually INSIDE. This was a crazy realization that I'm not used to,” one user added.

Not everyone was on the same page. A person shot back, saying “That brand of sushi (Snowfox) is bland. And the rice sucks. Hawaii Costco sushi is better.” Soon, others joined in to back Hawaii’s stores as superior.

Shoppers from across the US weigh in

Redditors from Wisconsin, Texas, Oregon, and Wyoming claimed their local Costcos have similar products, if not better prices.

“Everything I see in that cart I can get at my store in Wisconsin,” one Redditor wrote.

One Oregon shopper tried to break it down: “I’m so confused, is this post about food options and the food court being outside? I don’t see anything in the cart that wasn’t at my Costco this morning; same with the outdoor food court, and I’m up in Oregon near Washington. Granted, only a few are outdoors, so maybe that’s what this is about. I will say the food court hotdog buns in the south (Georgia, Florida, at least) are way better than over here."

Then came a niche observation, as one user wrote: “I’ve been to 5-6 Costco’s in Southern California and they’ve all had outdoor food courts. The one Sam’s Club I went to had an indoor food court and it felt like bizarro world and I justified it as a reason as to why Sam’s Club was inferior."

In the end, no state came out definitively on top, but Costco loyalty wars are clearly alive and well.

FAQs

Which US state has the best Costco?

That depends on who you ask. Reddit users from Hawaii, California, Texas, and Wisconsin all made strong cases. Many say Hawaii offers the best sushi, while others prefer California for its outdoor food courts.

Is the Costco food court different in each state?

Yes, there can be small regional differences - from outdoor layouts in California to hot dog buns in the South. But most core items remain the same.

Do all Costcos sell the same products?

Not always. While many staples are consistent, some locations carry regional items, especially when it comes to seafood, baked goods, or locally sourced products.

Is Costco cheaper in certain states?

Some Reddit users argue that stores in states like Wisconsin or Texas have lower prices than California. Others say sales tax makes a big difference, especially in Hawaii, where it’s just 4.5 per cent