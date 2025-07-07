‘Mama’ Mosie Burks of Mississippi Mass Choir dies at 92, tributes pour in

Mama Mosie Burks, the legendary lead vocalist of the Mississippi Mass Choir, died at the age of 92. Mama Mosie Burks

“Mama Mosie's powerful voice, unshakable faith and joyful spirit touched hearts around the world and helped define the sound and soul of the Mississippi Mass Choir,” the choir stated in a Facebook post. “Her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.”

Some of the Mississippi Mass Choir's well-known songs, such as "They Got the Word," "I'm Not Tired Yet," and "This Morning When I Rose," feature her voice.

Reacting to the news of her demise, one of her fans wrote on X: “If you didn’t know Jesus after she finished singing something was wrong with you. RIH to one of the greatest gospel pioneers Mosie Burks.”

“Mother Mosie Burks was the staple for the Mississippi Mass Choir. Her legacy will forever live on. May she rest in power,” another commented.

“Mississippi Mass Choir is one of my favorite gospel groups and I love listening to “When I Rose This Morning.” Rest In Power Mama Mosie Burks. 🕊🙏🏾💔” third fan commented.

What we know about Mississippi Mass Choir

Frank Williams, a member of the well-known gospel quartet the Jackson Southernaires and a staff producer at Malaco Records, the Jackson blues, soul, and gospel label, launched the Mississippi Mass Choir in 1988. The choir's first six CDs peaked at number one on the gospel chart published by Billboard magazine.

Burks had traveled with the choir to South Africa, Japan, and Europe in addition to the United States. One of her best experience was to sing for Pope John Paul II at his summer home in Castel Gandolfo, Italy.

Also Read: Who was Ryan Luis Mosqueda? Texas shooter, 27, who opened fire at US Border Patrol agents killed and identified

Mosie Burks' childhood and family

Born to migrant-fieldworker parents in Forest, Mississippi, Burks was the third of 13 children.

Burks' mother passed away when she was 21 years old, and her father left the family, forcing her to raise five younger siblings until they were old enough to live independently. She worked as a maid and was later employed by the telephone company.

Burks was mom to three children from her first husband, who passed away in 1984. She is also survived by seven stepchildren from her second and third present husband, Willie Burks.