Who was Ryan Luis Mosqueda? Texas shooter, 27, who opened fire at US Border Patrol agents killed and identified

The gunman, who was killed after opening fire at a US Border Patrol building and its agents, was identified as Ryan Louis Mosqueda. He was 27-year-old and was reported missing from a location in Weslaco, Texas, at around 4 am. Ryan Luis Mosqueda: The 27-year-old gunman is now dead after allegedly ambushing Border Patrol agents with a rifle and tactical gear, according to law enforcement officials.(X@OldPatrolHQ)

McAllen Police and the Department of Homeland Security said that local police and Border Patrol agents “neutralized” Mosqueda.

Speaking to reporters, McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said, “An hour or so later, he was at that particular location opening fire at a federal building and our federal agents.”

Texas shooting: What was shooter Ryan Louis Mosqueda's motive?

According to Rodriguez, the shooter entered McAllen in a car with Michigan license plates and his last known address was in Michigan.

While one officer received a bullet in the knee, two other officers and a Border Patrol staff member were also injured during the shooting. The officer is in stable condition now.

“There is no known motive,” stated Rodriguez, adding that the shooter's had more ammunition and weapons in his car.

All flights at the neighboring McAllen International Airport experienced delays as multiple authorities responded to the situation following the temporary closure of Wichita Avenue from 10th Street to Bicentennial.

Texas shooting: Is there any danger to public?

Rodriguez went on to say that there is no danger to public and the FBI will look into the incident. According to reports, the shooter broke into the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol building close to McAllen International Airport in Texas shortly before 6am on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security issued a statement, saying that “This morning, an individual opened fired at the entrance of the United States Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen, Texas. Both Border Patrol agents and local police helped neutralize the shooter. This is an ongoing investigation led by the FBI. More information will be shared as it becomes available.”

City of McAllen: All flights at the major airport delayed

Security concerns caused all planes at the main airport to be delayed. The City of McAllen advised travelers who want the most up-to-date information about their flights to get in touch with their airlines. John Sáenz, the spokesperson for McAllen Police, said Telemundo 40 that “the scene is still under investigation.”

“Due to off-airport safety concerns, vehicles and passengers will not be permitted to enter the terminal or parking lot. Access will remain restricted until further notice,” the City of McAllen Texas Government wrote on Facebook.

“An update will be issued once it is deemed safe to reopen the airport. For the latest flight information, travelers should contact their airline directly.”