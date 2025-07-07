Texas shooting: Active shooter killed after ambushing US Border Patrol agents, chilling picture surfaces

A shooter armed with rifle and tactical gear was shot and killed after he ambushed US Border Patrol agents in Texas Monday morning, as per reporters. A rifle-wielding shooter was killed after ambushing US Border Patrol agents in McAllen, Texas. (X@officer_Lew)

According to reports, the unnamed shooter plotted the assault on Border Patrol officers working at the Rio Grande Valley annex.

Police shot back at the gunman, who is now dead, as per Fox News.

“This morning an individual opened fired at the entrance of the United States Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen, Texas. Both Border Patrol agents and local police helped neutralize the shooter,” the Department of Homeland Security told Fox News in a statement. “This is an ongoing investigation led by the FBI. More information will be shared as it becomes available.”

According to Bill Melugin, Fox News correspondent, no federal agents were hurt in the assault.

Also Read: Trump blasted over ‘four-word’ bizarre response on Fed cuts as Texas flood death toll rises; ‘His ears don’t hear truth’

Flights at McAllen International Airport delayed

Following the shooting, all flights at McAllen International Airport were delayed, according to the City of McAllen.

“Due to off-airport safety concerns, vehicles and passengers will not be permitted to enter the terminal or parking lot. Access will remain restricted until further notice,” the city wrote in a Facebook post.

“An update will be issued once it is deemed safe to reopen the airport. For the latest flight information, travelers should contact their airline directly,” it added.

The Border Patrol post is located close to the airport, and La Plaza Mall, one of the busiest shopping malls in the area.

The limitations will not be lifted until authorities declare it safe to resume airport operations. Officials are recommending that individuals watch the airlines' social media posts and get in touch with them directly for updates.