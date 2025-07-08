JD Vance heckled by protestors for dining at California's Sushi restaurant amid Texas flood tragedy: Watch viral video

US Vice President JD Vance was heckled after enjoying meal with his wife Usha Vance at Michelin-starred Soichi Sushi in San Diego, California on Sunday. VP JD Vance was heckled in San Diego after dining at a luxury restaurant. Protesters condemned his actions, highlighting the ongoing crisis and the loss of campers at a local summer camp.(AP/X)

According to a video going viral on social media, people gathered on the street jeering Vance's Secret Service convoy as it departed the restaurant.

As Texas witnessed historic flash floods, some people blasted for dining at a posh restaurant. The death toll of the devastating floods has surpassed 100.

“Hope your Michelin-starred sushi was worth it with 82 people dead in Texas! Thanks for cutting the National Weather Service,” one critic said.

Another demonstrator yelled: “Get the hell out of San Diego, a******!”

Search and rescue operations in areas devastated by Texas flooding entered the fifth day.

As search and rescue crews continue to seek for survivors and more rainfall threatens to saturate the area.

The owners of Texas Hill Country's all-girls Christian summer camp, Camp Mystic, confirmed that 27 counselors and campers perished in the floods. One counselor and at least ten campers are still unaccounted for.

Netizens reacts as JD Vance booed by protestors

Several people reacted to comment sections of the video showing that Vance was heckled by the demonstrators in California.

“Oh no a republican VP was booed in a liberal city. Shocking,” one X user wrote.

“Ouch! Guess San Diego wasn’t feeling the Vance vibe,” another commented.

“Seems totally 100% organic,” one more stated.

Heavy rains in north of San Antonio in the early hours of Friday caused the Guadalupe River to rise 8 meters in just 45 minutes.

The unexpected surge in the river water level caused raging floods that swept into homes and camps.

According to local officials, 19 people died in Travis, Burnet, Kendall, Tom Green, and Williamson counties.