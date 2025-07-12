Ron DeSantis, Jeanine Pirro, and Harmeet Dhillon floated as potential replacements for Pam Bondi as AG

Earlier this week, the US Department of Justice and FBI concluded that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein did not possess a so-called "client list," contradicting earlier claims by Attorney General Pam Bondi who suggested that such a list was “on her desk.” She has since been facing intense criticism, with some prominent MAGA loyalists even calling for her resignation over her handling of the Epstein case. MAGA loyalists are calling for AG Pam Bondi's resignation.(Bloomberg)

Ron DeSantis to replace Pam Bondi as AG?

As speculation grows about Bondi's potential departure, several names have emerged as possible replacements for the Attorney General position.

MAGA activist Laura Loomer claimed on X that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) is a leading contender.

“If Blondi is fired, I’m told @Ron DeSantis has been considered/floated for the role of Attorney General by some over the last few months,” she wrote on X on Friday.

Loomer continued, “There’s also a private push behind the scenes by some GOP donors who want to see Ken Paxton as AG, but he has US Senate aspirations.”

“However, discussions have been taking place for several months about who could be Blondi’s replacement if she ever was fired or resigned. She has not done a good job as AG and everyone knows it,” she added.

Jeanine Pirro and Harmeet Dhillon

Meanwhile, at Friday’s Turning Point USA summit, Megyn Kelly proposed Jeanine Pirro and Harmeet Dhillon as viable candidates.

"Jeanine Pirro is totally confirmable. She will be great," Kelly said during Fridays' Turning Point USA summit. “Harmeet Dhillon could also do it.”

Matt Gaetz

Around the same time, former Congressman George Santos suggested on X that Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) might be under consideration.

“Matt Gaetz is MIA at Turning Points USA tonight! Something is in motion!” he wrote on X.

When a user pointed out that the Attorney General role requires Senate confirmation, Santos responded, “Well he can serve 120 days as interim AG and that’s enough to clear this mess up no?”