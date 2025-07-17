Maurene Comey: All we know about fired prosecutor's husband Lucas Issacharoff

Maurene Comey, the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, was fired from her job as a prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) on Wednesday, July 16, the Associated Press reported. Comey notably worked on the criminal cases against Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. She was among the team that brought sex trafficking charges against Epstein. Maurene Comey arrives at the Federal courthouse during the Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial at U.S. court in Manhattan, in New York City, U.S., May 20, 2025. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)(REUTERS)

No specific reason for Comey’s firing has been cited. She has handled other high-profile cases, including the prosecution of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Who is Maurene Comey’s husband?

Comey is married to Lucas Issacharoff, an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the civil rights division. In an X post after Comey’s firing, Laura Loomer took a victory lap, saying “he should be” fired too. In May, Loomer had urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to terminate Comey and Issacharoff.

In a post after Comey’s termination, Loomer wrote, “Today, the DOJ FIRED Maurene Comey from the United States Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York. She is the daughter of former disgraced FBI Director James @Comey. This comes 2 months after my pressure campaign on Pam Blondi to fire Comey’s daughter and Comey’s son in law from the DOJ.”

Loomer added, “Maurene Comey’s husband is Lucas Issacharoff. As I previously reported, he works at the current Trump DOJ, despite a long history being a Trump hater. He is the Assistant U.S. Attorney in SDNY, working in the Civil Division since 2019. No word yet on whether or not he was also fired today, but he should be! +1 for Blondi today!”

Back in May, Loomer urged Bondi to fire the couple in a lengthy social media post. “Both Maurene Comey and Lucas Issacharoff need to be FIRED from the DOJ immediately. If Blondi refuses to fire them, she should RESIGN,” she wrote at the time.