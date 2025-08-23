Why Donald Trump nominated 38-year-old Sergio Gor as US ambassador to India. What experts said

Sergio Gor, Donald Trump's longtime aide, has been nominated as the next US ambassador to India amid frosty relations between the two nations over the American President's unprecedented 50 per cent tariff threat on Indian goods. Sergio Gor, 38, is currently director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, (AFP)

In a social media post on Friday, Donald Trump said Sergio Gor, 38, who is currently director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, is a "great friend, who has been at my side for many years".

"I am pleased to announce that I am promoting Sergio Gor to be our next United States Ambassador to the Republic of India," he said.

He would also serve as a special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs, Trump added.

Secretary of state Marco Rubio quickly endorsed Gor on X, saying he would be an “excellent representative of America in one of the most important relationships our nation has in the world”.

Vice President JD Vance, in a social media post, said Gor “will make a fantastic ambassador for our country to India”.

Gor will succeed Eric Garcetti, who served as ambassador from May 2023 to January 2025.

Trump named an ambassador to India later than for many other major countries.

Why Donald Trump picked Sergio Gor?

According to Bloomberg, Gor has little India experience but that has rarely proven a disqualification for ambassador jobs, which presidents from both parties often award to political supporters, friends and fundraisers.

Former President Joe Biden’s ambassador to India was onetime Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, who was a national co-chair of his 2020 presidential campaign.

Politico, citing a person familiar with the matter, reported that Gor’s posting to New Delhi is not about smoothing over tensions or restructuring the Presidential Personnel Office.

“The president is sending a powerful signal to the Modi government by sending an envoy that is very personally close to him,” the person said, pointing out that ties between Washington and New Delhi have been strained by Trump’s baseline tariff and penalties for India’s continued oil purchases from Russia.

“Sergio is a clear signal that the negotiations need to be serious and that all messages come from the president,” the person added.

India, meanwhile, has been working to reduce its dependence on the US, pursuing a trade deal with the European Union and recalibrating its relations with China and Russia.

Still, the depth of strategic, defence, commercial, technological, and political relations between Washington and New Delhi provides both countries with strong reasons to repair the relationship.

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon also welcomed the appointment, saying Gor’s proximity to Trump would benefit both sides.

“I believe Sergio is the only person outside of [chief of staff] Susie [Wiles] and a handful of others who actually has walk-in privileges to the president at any time, day or night,” Bannon said.

“If I’m [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi in India — and I say this as somebody that’s so pro that relationship — I couldn’t think of a better pick.

“Does he have a deep knowledge base of the Indian policy issues? He doesn’t, but this guy’s a quick study. He not just has access to the president ... but he has a unique trust. The president trusts this guy, that he’s dealing with him straight,” Steve Bannon said.

Who is Sergio Gor?

Sergio Gor was born in Uzbekistan when it was still in the Soviet Union – a background on which he has been discreet – before moving as a child to Malta.

After attending university in the United States, Gor became active in Republican Party politics, eventually taking top positions with Senator Rand Paul, a leading Republican critic of foreign interventionism, then working as a fund-raiser and book publisher for Trump -- and as an amateur wedding DJ.

In his post, Trump hailed Gor's work as director of presidential personnel, saying that 95 per cent of positions have been filled and that he will stay on until the Republican-led Senate confirms him as ambassador.

India-US tensions over Trump tariffs

Tensions between the US and India have grown over India's refusal to heed demands to stop buying Russian oil over the war in Ukraine. In response, Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent and later slammed India as a “dead” economy with “obnoxious” trade barriers.

Bilateral trade between the two countries is worth more than $190 billion each year.