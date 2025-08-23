Donald Trump names Sergio Gor as next US Ambassador to India

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced his "great friend" Sergio Gor as the next United States Ambassador to India and the special envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs. Gor, a close Trump ally, is often described as one of the most influential people in the White House. Sergio Gor, a close Trump ally, is often described as one of the most influential people in the White House.(AFP)

Gor, who is currently the director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, will remain in the position until his confirmation, said Trump in a post on Truth Social.

Following his confirmation, Sergio Gor will succeed Eric Garcetti to the office of the US Ambassador to India.

"I am pleased to announce that I am promoting Sergio Gor to be our next United States Ambassador to the Republic of India, and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs. As Director of Presidential Personnel, Sergio and his team have hired nearly 4,000 America First Patriots across every Department of our Federal Government in RECORD time — Our Departments and Agencies are over 95% filled! Sergio will remain in his current role at the White House until his confirmation," the US President's post read.

He further described Gor as a "great friend" who has stuck by his side for many years. Trump said that Gor worked on his "Historic Presidential Campaigns, published my Best Selling Books, and ran one of the biggest Super PACs, which supported our Movement".

Donald Trump said Sergio Gor's role as Director of Presidential Personnel has been essential to delivering on the "unprecedented Mandate that we received from the American People".

"For the most populous Region in the World, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda and help us, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador. Congratulations Sergio!" the US President added.

Who is Sergio Gor?

Sergio Gor was born as Sergio Gorokhovsky on November 30, 1986, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Gor completed his education from the George Washington University, where he began participating in the College Republicans. He also backed Senator John McCain's presidential campaign for the 2008 race to the White House.

He has also worked as a spokesman for representatives for Michele Bachmann, Steve King and Randy Forbes.

In May 2013, Sergio Gor began working as the Communications Director for Kentucky Senator Rand Paul's political action committee, RANDPAC.

He continued to work for Senator Rand Paul before he co-founded Winning Team Publishing, a conservative publishing house, in 2021. The publishing house has published several books about Donald Trump, including Letters to Trump, Our Journey Together, and Save America.

Gor also reportedly led Right for America, a political action committee, for Donald Trump. In November last year, Trump named Gor as his director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office.