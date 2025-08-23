Who is Sergio Gor? Trump appoints new US Ambassador to India

President Donald Trump on Friday said that he had named Sergio Gor as the next US ambassador to India and special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs. Trump made the announcement on Truth Social. Sergio Gor will remain in his current role at the White House until his confirmation.(Getty Images via AFP)

“I am pleased to announce that I am promoting Sergio Gor to be our next United States Ambassador to the Republic of India, and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs. As Director of Presidential Personnel, Sergio and his team have hired nearly 4,000 America First Patriots across every Department of our Federal Government in RECORD time — Our Departments and Agencies are over 95% filled!" Trump said, adding that Sergio will remain in his current role at the White House until his confirmation.

Gor serves as the director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office since 2025.

Who is Sergio Gor?

“Sergio is a great friend, who has been at my side for many years. He worked on my Historic Presidential Campaigns, published my Best Selling Books, and ran one of the biggest Super PACs, which supported our Movement,” Trump said of Gor.

Gor began working with Trump in 2020, when he was chief of staff of the Trump Victory Finance Committee. He also was a senior advisor to MAGA Inc, and also led Right for America – a political action committee – for Trump. He was born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in 1986. At that time, it was part of Soviet Russia. He also spent some years in Malta.

He was also reportedly the reason for delays in submitting security clearance paperwork, despite having vetted numerous administration appointees, The New York Post said. Gor had also reportedly clashed with Elon Musk, and fueled the breakup in relations between the world's richest man and the POTUS.

Trump remained all praises for Gor, saying “Sergio’s role as Director of Presidential Personnel has been essential to delivering on the unprecedented Mandate that we received from the American People. For the most populous Region in the World, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda and help us, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”