All that glitters: Trump revamps White House with maximalist touch; not everyone's loving it

There is a lot going on in the White House. We are not referring to the bevy of international leaders who have descended upon the US president’s official workplace, but to the bold, maximalist makeover transforming its interiors. Once defined by sedate décor and understated carvings, the interiors now gleam with gold flourishes, bold artworks, and a decidedly ‘extra’ vibe. The Oval Office in the White House has been revamped to include gold touches

These décor changes can be attributed to its current resident – US President Donald Trump – who is leaving his own mark upon the White House.

All that glitters at the White House

It is not unusual for presidents to make decor changes on entering the White House, according to a report in Business Insider. Trump, in his second term in office, seems to be incorporating his love for gold into the Oval Office.

“Trump has revamped the Oval Office by splashing the room in gold, from the stars surrounding the presidential seal on the ceiling to gold statues on the fireplace to the mantel itself,” noted columnist David Smith in a piece for The Guardian.

Before-and-after pics shared online show the contrast.

There are now gold-colored appliqués on the fireplace. The walls showcase more artwork – all in ornate frames. The mirrors are gilded and Rococo-style flourishes abound across the president’s official residence and workplace.

And that is not all. Trump is also planning to add a massive new $200 million, 90,000-square-foot state ballroom to the White House for official receptions.

Décor proves divisive

Not everyone, however, is a fan of the changes that Donald Trump has made to the Oval Office.

One critic of the US president compared the Oval Office to a Vegas buffet lobby. “Please. Vegas buffet lobbies aren't that tacky,” another said in response.

“It’s hideous,” an X user wrote. “He has no class. It looks cheap,” another added. A third person called it “so tacky”.